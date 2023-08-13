RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Female cheetah that went untraceable in KNP captured after 22 days
August 13, 2023  21:17
image
A South African female cheetah that went untraceable in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district since her radio collar stopped working on July 21, was captured on Sunday after a 22-day search operation, officials said.

The cheetah, Nirva, was caught at around 10 am in Dhoret range of the Kuno National Park (KNP), after which a health check-up was conducted on her, they said.

An intense search for the female feline was on for the last 22 days after her radio collar stopped functioning on July 21, a release issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden of the Madhya Pradesh forest department said.

More than 100 field staff, including officers, veterinarians and cheetah trackers were searching for the spotted cat day and night, it said.

Besides the team on ground, two drone teams, one dog squad and available elephants were deployed in the search operation. An area of 15-20 square kilometres was being searched, it said.

In addition to this, local villagers were informed about Nirva and any information received about the feline from villagers was being checked and verified immediately, the release said.

On August 12, information about the cheetah's location was received from the satellite. It gave information about her location on August 11 evening, it stated.

'A search team was immediately sent to the spot and with the help of a drone team and dog squad, a team of veterinarians was able to finally trace Nirva in the evening, but could not capture her,' it said.

Nirva looked healthy and was moving, it said, adding that a decision was taken to restart the operation on Sunday morning as it was getting dark. 

Drone teams were given the task of keeping track of Nirva's location throughout the night.

The search operation started again at 4 am on Sunday as per her location provided by drone teams. It took nearly six hours before Nirva could be captured, it said.

Nirva is healthy and has been kept inside a boma (enclosure) for a further health check-up, the release added.

All 15 cheetahs (seven males, seven females and one female cub) at the KNP are now kept in bomas.

They are healthy and continuously being monitored on health parameters by Kuno's team of veterinarians, it said.

Under the Cheetah Reintroduction Project, eight Namibian cheetahs - five female and three male -- were released into enclosures at the KNP on September 17 last year.

In February, 12 more cheetahs arrived at KNP from South Africa.In March this year, four cubs were born to a Namibian cheetah named Jwala, but three of them died in May.

Since March, six of the adult cheetahs have died due to various reasons, taking the total death count of felines, including three cubs, to nine.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

Ekdum Wow Battatawada!
Ekdum Wow Battatawada!

Life is meant to be lived in technicolor, but Ms Tripathi Sharma's in a mood to embrace white.

Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari
Meet New Cadbury Girl, Shreya Pujari

The cuteness meter just crashed and how!

Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways
Recipe: Tandoori Paneer Tikka Three Ways

Prep and marinate the paneer overnight or a day in advance so that you can whip this dish up in just 30 minutes before your guests arrive.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances