Delhi police track robber through his travel vlogs, nabs him from UP
August 13, 2023  10:22
image
A month after a robbery in a house in Delhi, the burglar was arrested from Agra after the police tracked his location through his travel vlogs, officials said on Sunday. 

Sanjeev (29), a resident of Bindapur, robbed a house in Uttam Nagar on July 11, they said. 

In his complaint, the house owner alleged that gold and silver jewellery were stolen from his house, a senior police officer said. 

During the investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the nearby places and Sanjeev was seen leaving the complainant's house. 

His last location was traced in Uttarakhand's Haridwar and he used to switch off his mobile phone for hours to avoid detection, the officer said. 

It was revealed that after committing the crime, Sanjeev went to a gold loan shop in Jeewan Park. 

When a police team visited the shop, it was found that the accused kept two gold rings and got cash of Rs 20,000 as a loan, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. 

Meanwhile, Sanjeev continued to upload travel videos on his Instagram account. 

He reached Kappam in Kerela and posted another vlog on his account. 

Later, in order to distract the team, the accused, in his video, said that he is going to Dubai for work, the DCP said. Sometime later, Sanjeev uploaded another vlog in which he mentioned that he was in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. 

The video was analysed and found that he took an e-rickshaw to Eidgah road in Agra. 

The police reached Agra and searched all the hotels on Eidgah Road and apprehended him, Vardhan said. -- PTI
