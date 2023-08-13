Church vandalised in Maharashtra's Vasai





The miscreants damaged status and other items in the church on Friday.





No one is arrested so far in connection with the incident, a police official said.





The Vasai police registered a criminal offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.





Archbishop Felix Machado has condemned the incident and appealed to people to not believe in rumours. -- PTI

A church in Barampur area of Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra was allegedly ransacked by some unidentified persons, the police said on Saturday.