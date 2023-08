BJP MP from UP claims he received death threat, FIR registered

According to a complaint lodged by Bind at Gopiganj police station on Saturday, he received 11 messages on August 11 in which the sender threatened to kill him during a visit to Bhadohi, superintendent of police Meenakshi Katyayan said.





On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered in the matter and a probe has been launched, she said. -- PTI

