Bakshi Stadium to host Independence Day function in Kashmir after five years
August 13, 2023  13:45
File image
A refurbished Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar will host the main Independence Day function of Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of five years as the civil administration on Sunday appealed to people take part in the celebrations on Tuesday. 

"The function is being held here so that more and more people can come to participate. Adequate arrangements have been made for it. There are no restrictions, there is no need for a pass to enter the stadium," divisional commissioner, Kashmir, VK Bhiduri said after a full dress rehearsal of the Independence Day function. 

Bakshi Stadium has hosted the main Independence Day function of Jammu and Kashmir over the decades but had to be closed in 2018 for upgradation and renovations. 

Independence Day parades over the past five years were held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Sonawar. 

The chief minister usually presided over the function but in absence of an elected government, the governor of the erstwhile state would do the honours. 

Since the abrogation of Article 370 and reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, the Lieutenant Governor appointed by the Centre is the chief guest at these functions. 

A full dress rehearsal was held at the Bakshi Stadium where Bhiduri took the salute at the march past. 

Contingents of police, security forces and school children took part in the parade, After the parade, artists and school kids performed at a cultural programme highlighting the diversity of Jammu and Kashmir. -- PTI
