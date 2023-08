6 children die by drowning in separate incidents in Jharkhand

Three girls and a boy drowned in a pond in Pathria village in Saraiyahat police station area in Dumka district, they said.





The incident happened when the four children were bathing in the pond, they added.





The deceased were identified as Kundan Kumar (12), Tanushri (10), Sujan Kumari (12) and Nandini Kumari (10). They hailed from Pindra, police said.





In Godda district, two children died after falling in a pit filled with water in Mohanpur village in Mahagama police station area, they said.





Rehan Ansari and Taufiq Ansari, both eight years old, were playing in a paddy field when the incident happened.





"They suddenly fell into the pit and drowned," said Godda's SDPO S Tiwary. -- PTI

Six children died by drowning in two different incidents in Jharkhand on Sunday, the police said.