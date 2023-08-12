RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Toronto Festival Removes Diljit Dosanjh's Film
August 12, 2023  19:34
image
Subhash K Jha reports:

It looks like Diljit Dosanjh's controversial Punjab 95  bio-pic on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra is fated to undergo more obstacles before it reaches the audience.

After being subjected to 21 cuts by the Central Board Of Film Certification, the film now finds itself out of the Toronto International Film Festival

"I am really sorry to disappoint you, but I've nothing to say," says the film's director, Honey Trehan.

When reminded that he needs to speak up for his film, Trehan responds, "You are absolutely right in an ideal world, that would be the case,  and I respect what you are saying. I am still fighting my battle against the cuts (imposed by the censor board)."

Besides Honey Trehan's Punjab 95, Dosanjh is also the lead in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila based on singer Amar Singh Chamkila who was slain at the age of 28.
