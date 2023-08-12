Suspended MPs can't attend Parl panel meetings

Chowdhury, who heads the all-important Public Accounts Committee, will not be able to take part in its meeting.





Similarly, he will not be allowed in the meetings of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs of which he is a member till his suspension continues.





He is also a member of the business advisory committee of the Lok Sabha, the General Purposes Committee, the Parliamentary Budget Committee and the Consultative Committee on Defence.





"I will not be able to attend the meetings of any of the parliamentary panels as I stand suspended from the Lok Sabha," Chowdhury told PTI.





He, however, said that he is actively considering moving court against his suspension and talks are underway with legal experts in this regard.





Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha on August 10, for 'repeated misconduct', pending an investigation by the privileges committee.





Sources said that Chowdhury will, however, be able to attend the meetings of the various government selection panels in which he is a member as the leader of the principal opposition party in the Lok Sabha.





Chowdhury is a member of the panels for the selection of the Central Bureau of Investigation chief, the Chief Information Commissioner, the Central Vigilance Commissioner, the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners.





He is also a member of the selection panels for Lokpal and all awards presented by the Ministry of Culture, including the Gandhi Peace Prize.





Similarly, other MPs will also not be able to attend the meetings of various Parliamentary Committees.





While Aam Aadmi Party's Sushil Kumar Rinku is not a member of any parliamentary panel, his party colleague Raghav Chadha is a member of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance and Subordinate Legislation.





Chadha was suspended on August 11 from Rajya Sabha for 'gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct', pending a report by the privileges committee.





His colleague Sanjay Singh is a member of the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha and a member of the Standing Committee on Petitions, the panel on Ethics and the Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs.





Four MPs -- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Sushil Kumar Rinku from Lok Sabha, and Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha from Rajya Sabha- have been suspended over their conduct in the House. -- PTI



Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and some other MPs suspended from Parliament will not be able to attend the meetings of parliamentary committees of which they are a member or chairperson till their suspension is revoked.