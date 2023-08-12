Rahul in Wayanad today, 1st visit after being reinstated as MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday morning arrived at Coimbatore airport on an IndiGo flight from Delhi.





During his two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, starting today Gandhi will also visit Udhagamandalam (Ooty).





Gandhi is then scheduled to travel by road to Wayanad, his parliamentary constituency in Kerala.





This will be his first visit after he was reinstated as a Member of the Parliament in the Lok Sabha following the Supreme Court's stay order on his conviction in the Modi surname case.





In Kerala, Congress leader will participate in public meetings and a key handover ceremony of nine houses built under the Kaithangu Project in Kalpetta.





Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Working President VT Siddique said that Gandhi will attend a district Congress Committee meeting.





"There will be a very warm welcome ever hand in the history of Wayanad for Rahul Gandhi," Siddique added.