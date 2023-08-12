RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Raghav Chadha changes X bio to 'Suspended MP'
August 12, 2023  12:07
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday changed his bio on X, earlier known as Twitter, to "Suspended Member of Parliament".

This comes a day after Chadha was suspended from Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report by the privileges committee.

His suspension on Friday followed a motion moved by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal who sought action against the AAP leader for including names of some members of the Upper House without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

In a statement issued on Friday night, Chadha said, "My suspension serves as a stark message from the BJP to today's youth: If you dare to ask questions, we will crush your voice. I was suspended for asking tough questions that left the BJP, the world's largest party, without answers through my speech in Parliament on Delhi Service Bill."

"My crime was exposing the BJP's double standards on Delhi's statehood and asking them to follow 'Advani-vaad' and 'Vajpayee-vad'. The fact that a 34-year-old MP showed them a mirror and held them accountable, left them scarred.

"The way in which the BJP orchestrated the suspension of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament indicates their willingness to employ similar tactics to suspend and subsequently expel any AAP MP without hesitation," he said.
Chadha became the second AAP MP to be suspended from Rajya Sabha during Parliament's Monsoon session, which began on July 20 and concluded on Friday.

Senior party leader Sanjay Singh was suspended from Rajya Sabha on July 24. The House on Friday approved the continuation of his suspension, pending the privileges committee report. -- PTI 
