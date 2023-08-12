Oppn didn't want debate on Manipur, just wanted...: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the Opposition over the debate in Parliamnet on Manipur violence.





Addressing the BJP's Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal, via video conferencing, Modi said, "Opposition parties did not want discussion on Manipur (in Parliament), they just wanted to do politics over it."





He further said, "Opposition parties didn't want voting on no-confidence motion as it would have exposed cracks in their alliance."