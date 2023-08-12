Not feeling safe in India, says train firing victim's son

Not feeling safe in India, says train firing victim's sonAugust 12, 2023 00:30
The train coach in which Chetan Kumar (right) shot dead 4 people, July 31, 2023
"Not feeling safe here, planning to shift to another country," said the distraught son of a train passenger who was among four people shot dead allegedly by Railway Protection Force constable Chetan Singh on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express late last month.
On Friday, a city court did not allow the victim's son to attend remand proceedings when Singh (33) was produced before it at the end of his police custody.
The RPF cop was later sent to jail under judicial remand by the court.
Anxiously waiting outside the courtroom, the 34-year-old man, who works in Dubai and recently returned to India, said they were not getting help from any quarters.
Singh allegedly shot dead his senior officer and three passengers travelling in difference bogies when the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was near Palghar station on the outskirts of Mumbai in the wee hours of July 31.
He was subsequently arrested by the Government Railway Police.
The motive behind the horrendous crime was not yet known.
The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation. -- PTI
