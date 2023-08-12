RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MiG-29 fighter jets deployed in Srinagar
August 12, 2023  09:27
India has deployed a squadron of upgraded MiG-29 fighter jets at the Srinagar air base to tackle threats from both the Pakistani and Chinese front.

The Tridents squadron which is now also known as the Defender of the North has replaced the MiG-21 squadron at the Srinagar air base which has traditionally been responsible for taking care of the threat from Pakistan.

"Srinagar lies in the centre of Kashmir valley and its elevation is higher than plains. It is strategically better to place an aircraft with a higher weight-to-thrust ratio and less response time due to proximity to the border and is equipped with better avionics and long-range missiles. The MiG-29 fulfils all these criteria due to which we are capable of taking in the enemies on both fronts," Indian Air Force pilot Squadron Leader Vipul Sharma told news agency ANI.

The MiG 29s have multiple advantages over the MiG-21s which were able to successfully defend the area of their responsibility in the Kashmir valley for many years and also managed to strike down an F-16 in 2019 post Balakot air strikes on Pakistani terrorist camps.

The MiG-29 has also been equipped with very long-range air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground weaponry after the upgrades and has also been armed with lethal weaponry making use of the emergency procurement powers given to armed forces by the government.

"The fighter aircraft have also been provided with the capability to jam the enemy aircraft's capabilities during times of conflict", officials said.
