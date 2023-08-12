Man stabs colleague to death for Rs 500 in Navi Mumbai; held

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his colleague to death in a dispute over Rs 500 in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The victim Vickey Chindaliya (27), a scrap collector, was found dead near Panvel railway station on August 8, inspector Anjum Bhagwan of the Panvel city police station said.





Investigations revealed that the victim worked in the area near the railway station and lived there with a colleague, he said.





Based on several leads and CCTV footage from the scene, the police zeroed in on the victim's colleague Sachin Shinde and nabbed him from his hometown in Aurangabad district on Thursday, the official said.





On interrogation, Shinde revealed that the victim owed him Rs 500 and the duo argued over it while consuming alcohol on the day of the murder, he said.





The accused allegedly stabbed the victim to death and fled the scene, the official said. -- PTI