Hope China ensures circumstances that allow Indian journalists to operate: MEA





The comments by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came when asked whether China has given visas to Indian journalists recently and if India is considering the same for Chinese reporters.





"I won't get into individual cases of visas. We would hope that China ensures circumstances that allow our journalists to stay there and report," he said during his weekly media briefing.





"We have been in contact with the Chinese side on this issue," he said. -- PTI

