RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Haryana violence: Jamiat lauds Khap panchayats, Sikhs
August 12, 2023  19:51
image
Days after the communal clashes in Haryana, prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Saturday hailed the role of Khap panchayats, social organisations, Sikhs and other people who contributed towards building communal harmony.

In a statement, Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani said Khap Panchayats have shown the path for making the country the cradle of peace and unity once again.

He welcomed the Khap panchayats, social organisations, Sikhs and other people of Haryana, who promoted communal harmony in the crisis situation after clashes in Nuh and its neighboring areas that erupted on July 31.

They not only expressed complete solidarity and sympathy with the Muslims of Mewat, but also 'exposed the conspiracies of the sectarian forces', Madani said.

He said this has not only encouraged the 'oppressed Muslims of Mewat but also foiled the dangerous conspiracy to accuse the community for creating an atmosphere of religious extremism'.

But he alleged police were making 'arrests of Muslim youths'.

"Rallies are being held in the presence of the police in support of sectarian groups in which they are calling openly for an economic boycott of Muslims, but the ruling party is neither doing anything in the state nor in the Centre to stop this evil trend," Madani said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram.

Opposition parties in Haryana have alleged that the violence in Nuh was the result of the failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janata Party dispensation in the state.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim
Not feeling safe in India, says son of train firing victim

The victim's son said he visited the police station in suburban Mumbai that is handling the case multiple times and met the investigating officer, but did not get any cooperation.

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances