Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab '95' removed from TIFF
August 12, 2023  15:31
image
Honey Trehan's feature Punjab '95, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been removed from the world premiere line-up of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) that begins next month.
 
Starring Diljit Dosanjh as Kalra, the film was scheduled to premiere in the Gala Presentations section on September 11, but TIFF's website does not mention the biographical drama in its line-up any more. 

UK-based publication Screen quoted a TIFF spokesperson as saying that Punjab '95 is no longer part of the programme. 

While the festival has not issued any official statement regarding the decision, Trehan declined to comment when contacted by PTI

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Kohraa actor Suvinder Vicky.

Khalra investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994.

In 1995, Khalra apparently disappeared and four police officers were arrested for his alleged kidnap and murder in 2005. 

The Punjab and Haryana high court extended the seven-year jail term of the four policemen to life imprisonment in 2007. 

Punjab '95 marks the second feature film by Trehan after the 2020 Netflix movie Raat Akeli Hai. The filmmaker was previously at TIFF in 2016 as a producer on A Death In The Gunj
 
TIFF is scheduled to take place September 7 to 17.  
