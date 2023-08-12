RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Court issues summons to 2 Kannada film producers in defamation case filed by actor Sudeep
August 12, 2023  00:58
Kichcha Sudeep (left) and Jacqueline Fernandez
A court in Bengaluru on Friday issued summons to two Kannada film producers to appear before it on August 26 in connection with the alleged remarks they made against actor Kichcha Sudeep. 

The Eega actor had appeared in person before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate court on Thursday and recorded his statement. 

Judge Venkanna Basappa Hosamani issued the summons to M N Kumar and N M Suresh on Friday. 

Sudeep alleged that the film producers had during a press conference claimed that he was paid money for construction of a house in Rajarajeshwarinagar. 

Other allegations were also levelled damaging his reputation, the actor has claimed. -- PTI
