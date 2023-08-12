RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bus falls after portion of Mandi-Shimla highway caves in, 4 passengers injured
August 12, 2023  12:30
Four passengers of a Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation bus were injured after it fell a few feet as a portion of the Mandi-Shimla highway caved in on Saturday, officials said. 
 
The bus with 12 passengers on board was on its way to Shimla from Mandi when a part of the road caved in near Kango in Mandi district in the early hours of Saturday, they said.

The bus fell a few feet, landing on its tyres and was not buried in the debris, they added.

Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur said the four injured passengers have been admitted to a hospital.

According to State Emergency Operation Centre data, 107 people have died in road accidents in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season since June 24. 

The Shimla-Kalka and the Manali-Chandigarh national highways were blocked near Koti and Pandoh, respectively, following landslides triggered by intermittent rain. A total 395 roads are blocked in the state, officials said. -- PTI 
