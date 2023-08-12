RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengal varsity ex-student held for undergraduate student's death
August 12, 2023  01:40
A former Jadavpur University student, who continued staying at the main hostel, was arrested on Friday evening for his alleged involvement in the death 18-year-old Bengali honours undergraduate student Swapnadip Kundu, a senior police officer said. 

The police identified the ex-student as Sourabh Chowdhury, who did his MSc in maths in 2022. 

Chowdhury was arrested after Swapnadip's father lodged an FIR against him, the police said. 

"Swapnadip's father Ramprasad Kundu in his police complaint mentioned the names of a few boarders of that hostel claiming that they were responsible for his son's death. Accordingly, a case under section 302/34 IPC has been started," the officer said. 

Swapnadip, a resident of Bagula in Nadia district, fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 3.40 am on Thursday, according to the police. -- PTI
