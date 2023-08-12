RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Australian PM Albanese to visit India to attend G20 summit
August 12, 2023  12:12
Australia on Saturday announced that its Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10. 

The Australian prime minister's visit to India will be part of his three-nation tour. 

The other two countries that he will be visiting are Indonesia and the Philippines. 

"From September 9-10, the Prime Minister will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi," the Australian government said in a statement. 

It said G20 is the world's pre-eminent forum for global economic cooperation and the leaders will focus on navigating the global economy back to strong, sustainable and resilient growth. 

"It is more important than ever that Australia works closely with international partners, including through multilateral economic forums like the G20, to address shared challenges and opportunities," Albanese said. 

"Australia is invested in and committed to the Indo-Pacific to enhance growth and prosperity, stability and respect for sovereignty and lasting peace," he said. 

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. 

The members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population. 

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. -- PTI
