RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Anti-Sikh riots: Tytler appears through video conferencing in view of safety concerns
August 12, 2023  01:05
image
Former Congress MP Jagdish Tytler on Friday appeared through video conferencing before the Rouse Avenue court in view of safety concerns in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. 

He was allowed to appear through VC on Thursday. 

He has been charge-sheeted by the CBI in the Pul Bangash Sikh riots case. 

On the last hearing on August 5, there was a huge protest was organised by the people of the Sikh community against Jagdish Tytler. 

Thereafter, he through his counsel had requested to appear through VC. 

Jagdish Tytler appeared through VC before the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand. 

His counsel Manu Sharma sought two weeks' time for scrutiny of documents filed by the CBI along with the supplementary charge. 

The court said that two weeks is a long time. 

It is a special MP/MLA court to expedite the cases. You complete the scrutiny within a week. 

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on August 21. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs
LS passes 22 legislations in 17 sittings lasting 44 hrs, RS met for 50 hrs

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see a debate on the Manipur violence, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on it during their addresses on the no-confidence motion.

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

ISRO successfully conducts parachute deployment tests for Gaganyaan mission
ISRO successfully conducts parachute deployment tests for Gaganyaan mission

ISRO's Thiruvananthapuram-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre successfully conducted a series of drogue parachute deployment tests at the rail track rocket sled facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh during...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances