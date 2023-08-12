Anti-Sikh riots: Tytler appears through video conferencing in view of safety concerns





He was allowed to appear through VC on Thursday.





He has been charge-sheeted by the CBI in the Pul Bangash Sikh riots case.





On the last hearing on August 5, there was a huge protest was organised by the people of the Sikh community against Jagdish Tytler.





Thereafter, he through his counsel had requested to appear through VC.





Jagdish Tytler appeared through VC before the court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand.





His counsel Manu Sharma sought two weeks' time for scrutiny of documents filed by the CBI along with the supplementary charge.





The court said that two weeks is a long time.





It is a special MP/MLA court to expedite the cases. You complete the scrutiny within a week.





The court has listed the matter for further hearing on August 21. -- ANI

Former Congress MP Jagdish Tytler on Friday appeared through video conferencing before the Rouse Avenue court in view of safety concerns in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.