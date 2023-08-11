RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
WHO calls EG.5 new Covid variant of 'interest'
August 11, 2023  12:14
image
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified EG.5.1 or Eris a variant of interest. The variant has been increasingly reported across the globe, particularly in Asia. 

 On August 9, it was upgraded to a variant of interest. 

This follows the rise of the variant, EG.5.1, known as Eris. But it has not been classified a variant of concern. 

 Eris has seen EG.5.1 jump from 7.6% of all SARS-CoV-2 genetically sequenced globally in late June, to 17.4% in the week of July 17-23. Eris has edged out other Omicron variants circulating in the United States, and now makes up the largest proportion of COVID cases there. But while it has been in Australia since April, cases have remained sporadic.

Rajesh Karyakate, Maharashtras coordinator for genome sequencing and a senior scientist with BJ Medical College,  told the Times of Inda that EG.5.1 was detected in Maharashtra in May this year.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Team India Touches Down In US
Team India Touches Down In US

The final two T20 Internationals against the West Indies will be played on the weekend at the Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

Heart Of Stone Review: Alia Holds Her Own
Heart Of Stone Review: Alia Holds Her Own

When she does show up an hour into the movie, Alia's confidence is hard to miss, notes Sukanya Verma.

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley
New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

A new era of Indian equity market outperformance compared to China "appears to be dawning", according to Morgan Stanley. The firm has upgraded India to overweight in its Asia Pacific-excluding Japan (APxJ) list, making it their most...

Kyrgios pulls out of US Open
Kyrgios pulls out of US Open

Germany Jan-Lennard Struff has also withdrawn from the US Open, the USTA said.

AMC stocks' Q1 after-party may be nearing an end
AMC stocks' Q1 after-party may be nearing an end

Asset Management Companies (AMCs) demonstrated improved business metrics in the first quarter ended June 2023 (Q1FY24), but a sharp run-up in stocks leaves little room for further upside in the immediate term, say analysts. During this...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances