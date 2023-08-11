WHO calls EG.5 new Covid variant of 'interest'





On August 9, it was upgraded to a variant of interest.





This follows the rise of the variant, EG.5.1, known as Eris. But it has not been classified a variant of concern.





Eris has seen EG.5.1 jump from 7.6% of all SARS-CoV-2 genetically sequenced globally in late June, to 17.4% in the week of July 17-23. Eris has edged out other Omicron variants circulating in the United States, and now makes up the largest proportion of COVID cases there. But while it has been in Australia since April, cases have remained sporadic.





Rajesh Karyakate, Maharashtras coordinator for genome sequencing and a senior scientist with BJ Medical College, told the Times of Inda that EG.5.1 was detected in Maharashtra in May this year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified EG.5.1 or Eris a variant of interest. The variant has been increasingly reported across the globe, particularly in Asia.