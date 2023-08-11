UK announces Pound 95K fund to tackle Khalistanis





Tom Tugendhat, is in India for a three-day visit to bolster bilateral cooperation on security initiatives and attend the G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting.





During a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, in New Delhi yesterday, Tugendhat announced new funding to enhance the UK's capability to tackle Pro-Khalistan Extremism. The Pound 95,000 investment will enhance the government's understanding of the threat posed by Pro-Khalistan Extremism, complementing the joint work already underway between the UK and India through the Joint-Extremism Task Force.

