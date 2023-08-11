RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TV channel editor arrested over 'inflammatory' post on Nuh violence
August 11, 2023  20:25
image
A Sudarshan News editor has been arrested by the police in Gurugram over his alleged inflammatory posts on social media related to the communal violence in Nuh and adjoining districts in Haryana, an official said. 

Mukesh Kumar, the TV channel's managing editor, was arrested by the Gurugram Cyber Station East police. 

Six people have been killed in the communal violence which erupted in Nuh on July 31 after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was attacked. -- PTI
