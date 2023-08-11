RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Train firing: RPF constable sent to jail
August 11, 2023  14:08
Chetan Singh
Chetan Singh
A court in Mumbai on Friday remanded Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh in 14-day judicial custody for allegedly shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train in Maharashtra recently.

 Singh was produced before a magistrate court in suburban Borivali on Friday at the end of his previous remand. The court remanded him judicial custody as no further remand was sought by the Government Railway Police (GRP), which is probing the case.

 In a related development, the court denied permission to the probe agency to perform brain mapping, polygraph and narco analysis tests on Singh. 

The GRP had sought consent for the tests, saying the matter was very serious and a thorough investigation was needed. 

The incident took place on July 31 on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra. Singh (34) allegedly shot dead his senior -- RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena -- and three passengers on board the train, officials said. 

He was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network). PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Court seeks Newsclick stand on lifting protection from coercive action
Court seeks Newsclick stand on lifting protection from coercive action

The Delhi high court on Friday sought the stand of news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking vacation of an earlier order granting them protection from coercive action in a money...

Women's World Cup PIX: Spain edge past Dutch into semis
Women's World Cup PIX: Spain edge past Dutch into semis

Substitute Salma Paralluelo scored an extra-time winner to lift Spain to a nervy 2-1 victory over the Netherlands.

State must end sexual violence by mobs: SC on Manipur
State must end sexual violence by mobs: SC on Manipur

Expressing anguish over the manner in which women were subjected to grave atrocities in Manipur, the Supreme Court has said that mobs use sexual violence to send a message of subordination to the other community and the state is bound to...

Troubles aside, OCA optimistic about 'greatest ever Asian Games'
Troubles aside, OCA optimistic about 'greatest ever Asian Games'

The OCA has run into troubles after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) refused to recognise its elections last month, and asked India's Singh to carry on as its acting president.

Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher on growth revival hopes
Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher on growth revival hopes

The stock of the country's largest listed oral care company -- Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 18 per cent over the past month. The gains were led by better than expected June quarter (Q1) performance of the 2023-24 financial year...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances