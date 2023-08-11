RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Top Noida school's website hacked by 'Bangladeshi' hackers
August 11, 2023  00:58
image
The website of a prominent private school in Noida was purportedly hacked on Thursday by an unknown group identifying itself as "Muslim hackers from Bangladesh". 

"When liberty is at risk, expect us," read a line from a message visible on the homepage of the website. 

The matter came to light late in the night, with the police saying they were yet to receive any complaint in this regard. 

"We are Bangladeshi Muslim hacker's never try to mess our cyberspace. We oppose oppression where we are, we represent freedom, we are simple evolimion of the technological system when liberty is at risk ...expect us... (sic)," read the message on the school's website. 

The website showed the national flag of Bangladesh. 

The hackers signed off message with "Joy Bangla" and "Bangladesh" written after it followed by multiple code names. 

The hack comes close on the heels of a cyber security firm's report that a hacktivist group known as "Mysterious Team Bangladesh" has carried out several distributed denial-of-service attacks since June 2022. 

The group, which is said to be primarily driven by religious and political motives, has attacked multiple sectors in India, according to the report by firm Group-IB. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ronaldo's influence off the charts; Messi hot on his heels
Ronaldo's influence off the charts; Messi hot on his heels

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet again left the competition behind as the five-time Ballon D'Or winner was named Instagram's top earner for the third year in a row.

Now doctors can refuse treating violent patients; can't endorse drug brand
Now doctors can refuse treating violent patients; can't endorse drug brand

The National Medical Commission in the Professional Conduct Regulations also bar doctors from endorsing any drug brand, medicine or equipment, or advertise them.

ODI World Cup: Chinnaswamy Stadium's preparations under full swing
ODI World Cup: Chinnaswamy Stadium's preparations under full swing

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2023, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has undertaken the renovation works that are essential prior to the quadrennial extravaganza.

For Tata Sons, Air India is a passion and a national mission: Chandrasekaran
For Tata Sons, Air India is a passion and a national mission: Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said the best of artificial intelligence and machine learning will be deployed at Air India and emphasised that the airline is not just another business for the group but a passion and a...

Modi's longest Parliament speech pressed all the right buttons
Modi's longest Parliament speech pressed all the right buttons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the opposition alliance INDIA as a collection of arrogant dynasties who will take India back by two centuries as he exuded confidence that people will bless the "garib ka beta" with a...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances