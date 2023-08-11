RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The Telegraph front page today...
August 11, 2023  17:04
image
In a 140-minute speech in Parliament, PM Modi spoke for less than 10 minutes on Manipur. Opposition leaders, who had urged Modi to address the three-month-long violence in the state during the entire parliamentary session, staged a walkout when, after 1 hour and 40 minutes of the speech, there was no mention of Manipur.

This is how the Telegraph encapsulates it. 
