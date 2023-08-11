Sonia calls meet to discuss Adhir's suspension

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of party Lok Sabha MPs on Friday morning to discuss the suspension of the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.





According to sources, the meeting is scheduled to be held at the party's parliamentary office at 10.30 am on Friday.





"Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting called by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi is scheduled at 10.30 AM today to discuss the suspension of the leader of opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha," party sources said.





Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday evening moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension in Lok Sabha, saying he disturbs the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers speak or a debate is going on.





The resolution was passed by a voice vote.





The resolution was moved after certain remarks by Chowdhury on the prime minister during the no-confidence motion debate triggered outrage from the treasury benches.





Reacting to his suspension from Lok Sabh pending an investigation by the privileges committee, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that 'Nirav' means to be silent and his intention was not to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





"I have not insulted PM Modi. Modi ji speaks on everything but on Manipur issue, he is sitting 'Nirav', which means sitting silent. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult the PM. He did not feel that he was insulted, his courtiers (darbari) felt so and brought this proposal against me. I came to know that (the matter) has been referred to the privilege committee and I have been suspended," Chowdhury said.





He alleged that Modi every day insulted Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and it is on record.





"We have no objection even if Modi becomes the Prime Minister for hundred times," he said.





"I am ready to face the punishment but everything is on record and citizens of the country should know that there was no attempt to insult the PM," he added.





Chowdhury further said, "Since last three days the debate is going on over no-confidence motion and today the prime minister addressed the Lok Sabha and tried to answer the questions raised but he overlooked the most contentious issue. I discussed with the PM that we had to force him to come at the Parliament over no confidence motion and I did not feel good over it."





Chowdhury said that he said two things and if it is misinterpreted then it is not his fault.





"I gave an example as a metaphor and had no intention to insult to PM. The second thing I said is that PM starts speaking on everything."





Chowdhury said that 'Nirav' was said in the context of Manipur. -- ANI