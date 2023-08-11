RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC rejects plea to stop Oppn from using INDIA name
August 11, 2023  20:30
Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA
Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA/@INCIndia/Twitter
The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking to restrain the alliance of 26 political parties from using the word 'I.N.D.I.A.' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) as the name of their opposition alliance. 

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul refused to entertain the plea saying the plea was filed to seek publicity. 

The bench said, "Who are you? What is your interest? If there is a violation of election norms, go to the Election Commission. You want publicity, complete publicity." 

Justice Kaul said, "We are not going to determine morality in politics. It is sad that people waste time on this." 

As the petitioner sought direction to withdraw the case, the bench allowed the request of the advocate and dismissed the petition as withdrawn. 

The plea had sought directions to the Press Council of India to pass a regulation so that all media agencies refrain from using the name 'I.N.D.I.A.' as the name of the opposition alliance. 

The petition stated that party workers of this alliance are using slogans only to create a false narrative in the minds of the general public that Bharatiya Janata Party will be fighting against the nation "I.N.D.I.A.' in the upcoming elections. -- ANI
