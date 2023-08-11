Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 3 pm

Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 3 pmAugust 11, 2023 12:25
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to hold a news conference on Friday afternoon days after launching a scathing attack on the government over the situation in Manipur during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.
Rahul Gandhi, who was earlier reinstated as MP after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction in a criminal defamation case, is scheduled to address the media at the All India Congress Committee office in Delhi at 3 pm.
Congress leader Gandhi on Wednesday, took potshots at Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the no-confidence motion.
In a scathing attack on the ruling BJP on the Manipur situation, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP had "murdered India in Manipur' and were "traitors not patriots'. -- ANI
TOP STORIES
Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher on growth revival hopes
The stock of the country's largest listed oral care company -- Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 18 per cent over the past month. The gains were led by better than expected June quarter (Q1) performance of the 2023-24 financial year...
New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley
A new era of Indian equity market outperformance compared to China "appears to be dawning", according to Morgan Stanley. The firm has upgraded India to overweight in its Asia Pacific-excluding Japan (APxJ) list, making it their most...