RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 3 pm
August 11, 2023  12:25
image
 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to hold a news conference on Friday afternoon days after launching a scathing attack on the government over the situation in Manipur during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi, who was earlier reinstated as MP after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction in a criminal defamation case, is scheduled to address the media at the All India Congress Committee office in Delhi at 3 pm.

Congress leader Gandhi on Wednesday, took potshots at Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the no-confidence motion.

In a scathing attack on the ruling BJP on the Manipur situation, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP had "murdered India in Manipur' and were "traitors not patriots'. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher on growth revival hopes
Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher on growth revival hopes

The stock of the country's largest listed oral care company -- Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 18 per cent over the past month. The gains were led by better than expected June quarter (Q1) performance of the 2023-24 financial year...

Meitei women protest over gang rape of 37-yr-old
Meitei women protest over gang rape of 37-yr-old

Meira Paibis, a collective of Meitei women, on Friday staged sit-in demonstrations across five districts of Imphal Valley in protest against the alleged gang rape of a 37-year-old woman in Churachandpur on May 3, when the ongoing ethnic...

Team India Touches Down In US
Team India Touches Down In US

The final two T20 Internationals against the West Indies will be played on the weekend at the Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

Heart Of Stone Review: Alia Holds Her Own
Heart Of Stone Review: Alia Holds Her Own

When she does show up an hour into the movie, Alia's confidence is hard to miss, notes Sukanya Verma.

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley
New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

A new era of Indian equity market outperformance compared to China "appears to be dawning", according to Morgan Stanley. The firm has upgraded India to overweight in its Asia Pacific-excluding Japan (APxJ) list, making it their most...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances