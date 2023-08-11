Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 3 pm





Rahul Gandhi, who was earlier reinstated as MP after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction in a criminal defamation case, is scheduled to address the media at the All India Congress Committee office in Delhi at 3 pm.





Congress leader Gandhi on Wednesday, took potshots at Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the no-confidence motion.





In a scathing attack on the ruling BJP on the Manipur situation, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP had "murdered India in Manipur' and were "traitors not patriots'. -- ANI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to hold a news conference on Friday afternoon days after launching a scathing attack on the government over the situation in Manipur during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.