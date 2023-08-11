Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar complains of uneasiness during event in Abohar

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar complains of uneasiness during event in AboharAugust 11, 2023 00:25
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday evening felt uneasiness while addressing party workers and supporters in Abohar in Fazilka district but his condition was fine now, a close aide said.
The 68-year-old felt dizzy because of muggy and hot weather, the aide said.
Jakhar was taken to a hospital for a medical check up and all his parameters were fine and he later went to his home, the aide said.
A video went viral on social media showing Jakhar finding it difficult to stand after finishing his speech and some workers were trying to hold him.
Jakha had gone to Abohar in Fazilka, his home district, for the first time after he became the president of the Punjab unit of Bharatiya Janata Party last month. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
For Tata Sons, Air India is a passion and a national mission: Chandrasekaran
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said the best of artificial intelligence and machine learning will be deployed at Air India and emphasised that the airline is not just another business for the group but a passion and a...