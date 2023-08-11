RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar complains of uneasiness during event in Abohar
August 11, 2023  00:25
image
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday evening felt uneasiness while addressing party workers and supporters in Abohar in Fazilka district but his condition was fine now, a close aide said. 

The 68-year-old felt dizzy because of muggy and hot weather, the aide said. 

Jakhar was taken to a hospital for a medical check up and all his parameters were fine and he later went to his home, the aide said. 

A video went viral on social media showing Jakhar finding it difficult to stand after finishing his speech and some workers were trying to hold him. 

Jakha had gone to Abohar in Fazilka, his home district, for the first time after he became the president of the Punjab unit of Bharatiya Janata Party last month. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ronaldo's influence off the charts; Messi hot on his heels
Ronaldo's influence off the charts; Messi hot on his heels

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet again left the competition behind as the five-time Ballon D'Or winner was named Instagram's top earner for the third year in a row.

Now doctors can refuse treating violent patients; can't endorse drug brand
Now doctors can refuse treating violent patients; can't endorse drug brand

The National Medical Commission in the Professional Conduct Regulations also bar doctors from endorsing any drug brand, medicine or equipment, or advertise them.

ODI World Cup: Chinnaswamy Stadium's preparations under full swing
ODI World Cup: Chinnaswamy Stadium's preparations under full swing

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2023, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has undertaken the renovation works that are essential prior to the quadrennial extravaganza.

For Tata Sons, Air India is a passion and a national mission: Chandrasekaran
For Tata Sons, Air India is a passion and a national mission: Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said the best of artificial intelligence and machine learning will be deployed at Air India and emphasised that the airline is not just another business for the group but a passion and a...

Modi's longest Parliament speech pressed all the right buttons
Modi's longest Parliament speech pressed all the right buttons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the opposition alliance INDIA as a collection of arrogant dynasties who will take India back by two centuries as he exuded confidence that people will bless the "garib ka beta" with a...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances