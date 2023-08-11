Nuh violence: 393 held, 160 FIRs registered; mobile internet suspension in Nuh extended





A total of 393 people have been arrested and 118 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana earlier this month.





Besides, 160 FIRs have been registered in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Rewari, Panipat, Bhiwani and Hisar, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said in a statement on Friday.





Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarnia said that so far 59 FIRs have been registered in the district in connection with the Braj Mandal violence case and 218 people arrested.





Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram.





Opposition parties in Haryana have alleged that the violence in Nuh was the result of the failure of the BJP-JJP dispensation in the state. -- PTI

The Haryana government on Friday extended till Sunday the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh where conditions are "still critical and tense".