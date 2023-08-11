RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Nuh violence: 393 held, 160 FIRs registered; mobile internet suspension in Nuh extended
August 11, 2023  22:25
File image
File image
The Haryana government on Friday extended till Sunday the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh where conditions are "still critical and tense". 

A total of 393 people have been arrested and 118 taken into preventive detention in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana earlier this month. 

Besides, 160 FIRs have been registered in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Rewari, Panipat, Bhiwani and Hisar, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said in a statement on Friday. 

Nuh superintendent of police Narender Bijarnia said that so far 59 FIRs have been registered in the district in connection with the Braj Mandal violence case and 218 people arrested. 

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram. 

Opposition parties in Haryana have alleged that the violence in Nuh was the result of the failure of the BJP-JJP dispensation in the state. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

ISRO successfully conducts parachute deployment tests for Gaganyaan mission
ISRO successfully conducts parachute deployment tests for Gaganyaan mission

ISRO's Thiruvananthapuram-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre successfully conducted a series of drogue parachute deployment tests at the rail track rocket sled facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh during...

PCB cautions fast bowler Dahani for his social media rants
PCB cautions fast bowler Dahani for his social media rants

Pakistan's young fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani was verbally cautioned by the Pakistan Cricket Board for his tweet after he was not considered for the one-day series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup.

Fake call centre 'duping' US citizens busted in Hyderabad, 115 held
Fake call centre 'duping' US citizens busted in Hyderabad, 115 held

According to the police, the accused persons collected data, such as phone numbers and personal data from a portal, and the employees of the call centre randomly made calls using VoIP to US citizens.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances