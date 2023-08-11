No proposal to go back to ballot system, govt tells Lok Sabha





In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Election Commission has informed that some representations have been received regarding the reintroduction of the ballot system.





The EC, he said, has been conducting elections using EVMs since 1982.





The use of Electronic Voting Machine and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines is legally sanctioned by Parliament in the form of clear provisions in the Representation of the People Act 1951.





He said the law on the use of EVMs has also been subjected to judicial reviews in a number of cases up to the level of the Supreme Court.





"There is no proposal to go back to ballot system," he said. -- PTI

There is no proposal to go back to the ballot system of casting votes in elections, the government told the Lok Sabha on Friday.