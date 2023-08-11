New IPC Bill to have law against mob lynching: HM

New IPC Bill to have law against mob lynching: HMAugust 11, 2023 14:01
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said in Lok Sabha that the new bill on the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will completely repeal the offence of sedition. Shah introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha to replace the IPC, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act.
Speaking on the three bills in the Lower House, Amit Shah said, "Under this law, we are repealing laws like Sedition.
"Under this Bill, we have set the goal that the conviction ratio has to be taken above 90 per cent. That is why, we have brought an important provision that the Sections which provide for 7 years or a greater jail term, under all those cases forensic team's visit to the crime scene will be made compulsory," Amit Shah said.
The key bills include a new penal code against mob lynching, death provision for the rape of minors and a time-bound approval to prosecute civil servants. Offences such as separatism and waging war against the country are defined as separate offences. A provision has bee brought in to try absconding criminals such as Dawood Ibrahim in absentia.
TOP STORIES
Court seeks Newsclick stand on lifting protection from coercive action
The Delhi high court on Friday sought the stand of news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking vacation of an earlier order granting them protection from coercive action in a money...
Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher on growth revival hopes
The stock of the country's largest listed oral care company -- Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 18 per cent over the past month. The gains were led by better than expected June quarter (Q1) performance of the 2023-24 financial year...