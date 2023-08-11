MP man says he killed missing woman BJP member





The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state, ten days after Khan, a Nagpur BJP minority cell functionary, went missing, he said.





Nagpur DCP (Zone 2) Rahul Madne claimed Sahu, the prime accused in the case who was known to the 34-year-old victim, has "confessed" to kidnapping and killing Khan.





He also showed the murder spot to the police, but the victim's body has not been recovered yet, said the officer.





A motive was not immediately clear.





The role of the two other persons arrested along with Sahu, who runs a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery) in Jabalpur, in the crime was not disclosed by the police.





The Nagpur police team that arrested the trio has left for the city in eastern Maharashtra and will produce the accused in a local court on Saturday.





Khan's mother Mehrunisha, a resident of Awasthi Nagar in Nagpur, lodged a complaint when her daughter went missing after leaving for Jabalpur on August 1 to meet Sahu, the police said. -- PTI

