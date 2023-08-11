Manipur is burning but PM joking in Parl: Rahul





"Indian Army can stop this drama in 2 days but PM wants to burn Manipur and does not want to extinguish the fire.





"In 19 years of experience, I have never seen what I saw and heard in Manipur. In Parliament, I said 'PM aur HM ne Bharat Mata ki hatya ki hai, Manipur mein Bharat ko khatam kar diya'. These are not empty words...In Manipur, when we visited the Meitei area, we were clearly told that if there is any Kuki in our security detail, they should not be brought here as they will kill the person.





"When we went to Kuki area, we were told that they will shoot down any Meitei person we bring... So, it is not one state, there are two states. State ki hatya ki gayi hai aur usko cheer diya gaya hai..."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds a press conference. "Yesterday the PM spoke in Parliament for about 2 hours 13 minutes. In the end, he spoke on Manipur for 2 minutes. Manipur has been burning for months, people are being killed, rapes are happening but the PM was laughing, cracking jokes. It doesn't suit him...