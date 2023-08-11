RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Manipur is burning but PM joking in Parl: Rahul
August 11, 2023  15:25
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds a press conference. "Yesterday the PM spoke in Parliament for about 2 hours 13 minutes. In the end, he spoke on Manipur for 2 minutes. Manipur has been burning for months, people are being killed, rapes are happening but the PM was laughing, cracking jokes. It doesn't suit him...

"Indian Army can stop this drama in 2 days but PM wants to burn Manipur and does not want to extinguish the fire.

"In 19 years of experience, I have never seen what I saw and heard in Manipur. In Parliament, I said 'PM aur HM ne Bharat Mata ki hatya ki hai, Manipur mein Bharat ko khatam kar diya'. These are not empty words...In Manipur, when we visited the Meitei area, we were clearly told that if there is any Kuki in our security detail, they should not be brought here as they will kill the person. 

"When we went to Kuki area, we were told that they will shoot down any Meitei person we bring... So, it is not one state, there are two states. State ki hatya ki gayi hai aur usko cheer diya gaya hai..."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Oppn boycotts Lok Sabha proceedings against Adhir's suspension
Oppn boycotts Lok Sabha proceedings against Adhir's suspension

Opposition parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) boycotted Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday to protest the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the House.

Court seeks Newsclick stand on lifting protection from coercive action
Court seeks Newsclick stand on lifting protection from coercive action

The Delhi high court on Friday sought the stand of news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking vacation of an earlier order granting them protection from coercive action in a money...

Women's World Cup PIX: Spain edge past Dutch into semis
Women's World Cup PIX: Spain edge past Dutch into semis

Substitute Salma Paralluelo scored an extra-time winner to lift Spain to a nervy 2-1 victory over the Netherlands.

State must end sexual violence by mobs: SC on Manipur
State must end sexual violence by mobs: SC on Manipur

Expressing anguish over the manner in which women were subjected to grave atrocities in Manipur, the Supreme Court has said that mobs use sexual violence to send a message of subordination to the other community and the state is bound to...

Troubles aside, OCA optimistic about 'greatest ever Asian Games'
Troubles aside, OCA optimistic about 'greatest ever Asian Games'

The OCA has run into troubles after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) refused to recognise its elections last month, and asked India's Singh to carry on as its acting president.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances