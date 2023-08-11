RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS proceedings adjourned till noon over Adhir's suspension
August 11, 2023  11:23
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon today amid opposition protests over the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the House. 

 As soon as the House met, Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi raised the issue of Chowdhury's suspension from the House on Thursday evening for "repeated misconduct". 

 A few Congress members were also on their feet and heard telling Speaker Om Birla that Chowdhury had always cooperated with the Chair. The Speaker called for the Question Hour but adjourned the proceedings within a minute of the House convening for the day. 

 Chowdhury was suspended from the House pending examination of his conduct by the privileges committee. 

 Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had moved the resolution for Chowdhury's suspension on Thursday evening after the Congress leader repeatedly disrupted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was responding to the debate on the no-confidence motion. 

 The Monsoon session of Parliament, which began on July 20, concludes on Friday. PTI
