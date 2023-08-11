Lok Sabha adjourned till next session

Lok Sabha adjourned till next sessionAugust 11, 2023 13:53
Lok Sabha adjourned sine die. Today was the last day of the monsoon session which began on July 20.
TOP STORIES
Court seeks Newsclick stand on lifting protection from coercive action
The Delhi high court on Friday sought the stand of news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking vacation of an earlier order granting them protection from coercive action in a money...
Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher on growth revival hopes
The stock of the country's largest listed oral care company -- Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 18 per cent over the past month. The gains were led by better than expected June quarter (Q1) performance of the 2023-24 financial year...