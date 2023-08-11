Kharge in RS: Adhir said 'nirav', it means 'silent'





Congress's leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, was suspended from the House yesterday for allegedly 'attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and disturbing the ministers'. This was a first time the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha has got a suspension order. The matter has been referred to a Privileges Committee.

The motion for Chowdhury's suspension was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.





Chowdhury later told reporters that he had not meant to insult PM Modi. "I didn't mean to offend anyone. I have not said anything wrong," he said.

"Modi ji is sitting 'nirav' on Manipur issue, which means sitting silent. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi," he said. "PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted, his darbaris (courtiers) felt so and brought this proposal against me. I came to know that (the matter) has been referred to the privileges committee and I have been suspended till then," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, raises the issue of the suspension of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Kharge says, "...He has been suspended on a flimsy ground. He just said 'Nirav Modi'. Nirav means calm, silent. You suspend him over that?..."