India seeks early return of baby Ariha





Ariha was placed in the custody of Germany's Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) on September 23, 2021 after the then seven-month-old baby suffered an accidental injury. She has been in foster care since then.





"We continue to remain engaged with German authorities on this case. We believe that the child, who is currently in foster care, is being denied her cultural rights and her rights as an Indian citizen," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.





He was replying to media queries on the case during his weekly media briefing.





"We will continue to press the German authorities for early return of the child to India," Bagchi said.





He said the Indian embassy in Berlin is in touch with the German authorities on the matter.





"This is an issue that we attach priority to," he said.





Earlier this month, the ministry of external affairs summoned German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann and asked for the early return of the baby girl. -- PTI

