RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
India seeks early return of baby Ariha
August 11, 2023  23:21
External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
India on Friday once again called upon Germany to ensure early return of Indian baby girl Ariha Shah who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for over 20 months. 

Ariha was placed in the custody of Germany's Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) on September 23, 2021 after the then seven-month-old baby suffered an accidental injury. She has been in foster care since then. 

"We continue to remain engaged with German authorities on this case. We believe that the child, who is currently in foster care, is being denied her cultural rights and her rights as an Indian citizen," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. 

He was replying to media queries on the case during his weekly media briefing. 

"We will continue to press the German authorities for early return of the child to India," Bagchi said. 

He said the Indian embassy in Berlin is in touch with the German authorities on the matter. 

"This is an issue that we attach priority to," he said. 

Earlier this month, the ministry of external affairs summoned German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann and asked for the early return of the baby girl. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary
MP man confesses to abducting, killing Nagpur's woman BJP functionary

The accused, Amit Sahu alias Pappu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur in the adjoining state.

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha
Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in Lok Sabha

In a landmark overhaul of colonial-era criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act, proposing among other things repeal of the sedition law and...

Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes
Industrial growth dips to 3-month low on manufacturing woes

India's industrial production growth declined to a three-month low of 3.7 per cent in June mainly due to poor showing by the manufacturing sector, according to the official data released on Friday. The factory output growth measured in...

ISRO successfully conducts parachute deployment tests for Gaganyaan mission
ISRO successfully conducts parachute deployment tests for Gaganyaan mission

ISRO's Thiruvananthapuram-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre successfully conducted a series of drogue parachute deployment tests at the rail track rocket sled facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh during...

PCB cautions fast bowler Dahani for his social media rants
PCB cautions fast bowler Dahani for his social media rants

Pakistan's young fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani was verbally cautioned by the Pakistan Cricket Board for his tweet after he was not considered for the one-day series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances