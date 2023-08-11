In today's parl anyone can be suspended: MPs react

Reactions from MPs on Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from the Lok Sabha.





BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri says, "It is not good to make an indecent comment on the leaders of the higher position in the Parliament and doing it continuously after warnings without apologising is not fine. Governments will come and go, but the constitution of India will stay. Dignity in the country, and love and respect for the other citizen is the identity of the democratic country."





Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "As per Section 105(1) of the Constitution, every MP has the freedom of speech in Parliament. If by misusing the power of the majority any MP is suspended like this, it is vert unfortunate for democracy. This is a fit case to approach the Supreme Court..."





Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, K Suresh says, "...He has been the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha for the last four years. He gave a lot of speeches in the House. They found his misconduct only yesterday. They have done it politically. This killed the Parliamentary democratic system with the suspension...We have a meeting of I.N.D.I.A. partners today, and there is also a meeting of Congress MPs. We are going to discuss this issue. We will take this up as per the decision in the two meetings."





Congress MP Manickam Tagore says, "It is undemocratic, worst of its kind in 75 years of Parliamentary history. It has never happened that a leader of the largest Opposition party has been suspended without even questioning...Modi & Amit Shah are destroying the Parliamentary procedures and INDIA alliance is going to have a meeting now. We are going to take up those issues in a strong way. We are all agitated...This will not be tolerated. We will agitate and protest against these kinds of decisions."





Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje says, "What Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did yesterday was very wrong...What did he want to say? 140 crores people of the country were watching you...This was not an insult to the BJP or the Govt, you are trying to insult the Parliament..."





Union Minister Jitendra Singh says, "The actions are taken as per the rules of the House. Commenting about it is not right."





CPI MP Binoy Viswam says, "In the Parliament, anybody can be suspended any moment. That is the Parliament today. It has become a place for the unilateral imposition of the wishes of the ruling benches in the Parliament."