RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
HM on new Criminal Bill: Conviction rate to be 90%
August 11, 2023  13:44
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said in Lok Sabha that the new bill on the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will completely repeal the offence of sedition. Shah introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha to replace the IPC, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act.

 Speaking on the three bills in the Lower House, Amit Shah said, "Under this law, we are repealing laws like Sedition." 

 "From 1860 to 2023, the country's criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British. With these three laws there will be a major change in the criminal justice system in the country," he said. 

 "Under this Bill, we have set the goal that the conviction ratio has to be taken above 90 per cent. That is why, we have brought an important provision that the Sections which provide for 7 years or a greater jail term, under all those cases forensic team's visit to the crime scene will be made compulsory," Amit Shah said. 

 The key bills include a new penal code against mob lynching, death provision for the rape of minors and a time-bound approval to prosecute civil servants.

Offences such as separatism and waging war against the country are defined as separate offences. A provision has bee brought in to try absconding criminals such as Dawood Ibrahim in absentia. The offence of sedition was covered by the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under Section 124A.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Court seeks Newsclick stand on lifting protection from coercive action
Court seeks Newsclick stand on lifting protection from coercive action

The Delhi high court on Friday sought the stand of news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking vacation of an earlier order granting them protection from coercive action in a money...

Women's World Cup PIX: Spain edge past Dutch into semis
Women's World Cup PIX: Spain edge past Dutch into semis

Substitute Salma Paralluelo scored an extra-time winner to lift Spain to a nervy 2-1 victory over the Netherlands.

State must end sexual violence by mobs: SC on Manipur
State must end sexual violence by mobs: SC on Manipur

Expressing anguish over the manner in which women were subjected to grave atrocities in Manipur, the Supreme Court has said that mobs use sexual violence to send a message of subordination to the other community and the state is bound to...

Troubles aside, OCA optimistic about 'greatest ever Asian Games'
Troubles aside, OCA optimistic about 'greatest ever Asian Games'

The OCA has run into troubles after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) refused to recognise its elections last month, and asked India's Singh to carry on as its acting president.

Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher on growth revival hopes
Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher on growth revival hopes

The stock of the country's largest listed oral care company -- Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 18 per cent over the past month. The gains were led by better than expected June quarter (Q1) performance of the 2023-24 financial year...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances