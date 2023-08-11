HM introduces bill in LS on three criminal laws

HM introduces bill in LS on three criminal lawsAugust 11, 2023 12:52
Home Minister Amit Shah introduces 3 bills in Lok Sabha to replace Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act.
Shah, speaking on the Bharatiya Sanhita Suraksha Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha says, "From 1860 to 2023, the country's criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British. The three laws will be replaced and there will be a major change in the criminal justice system in the country..."
