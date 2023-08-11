RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
HM introduces bill in LS on three criminal laws
August 11, 2023  12:52
image
Home Minister Amit Shah introduces 3 bills in Lok Sabha to replace Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act. 

Shah, speaking on the Bharatiya Sanhita Suraksha Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha says, "From 1860 to 2023, the country's criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British. The three laws will be replaced and there will be a major change in the criminal justice system in the country..."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher on growth revival hopes
Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher on growth revival hopes

The stock of the country's largest listed oral care company -- Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up 18 per cent over the past month. The gains were led by better than expected June quarter (Q1) performance of the 2023-24 financial year...

Meitei women protest over gang rape of 37-yr-old
Meitei women protest over gang rape of 37-yr-old

Meira Paibis, a collective of Meitei women, on Friday staged sit-in demonstrations across five districts of Imphal Valley in protest against the alleged gang rape of a 37-year-old woman in Churachandpur on May 3, when the ongoing ethnic...

Team India Touches Down In US
Team India Touches Down In US

The final two T20 Internationals against the West Indies will be played on the weekend at the Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

Heart Of Stone Review: Alia Holds Her Own
Heart Of Stone Review: Alia Holds Her Own

When she does show up an hour into the movie, Alia's confidence is hard to miss, notes Sukanya Verma.

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley
New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

A new era of Indian equity market outperformance compared to China "appears to be dawning", according to Morgan Stanley. The firm has upgraded India to overweight in its Asia Pacific-excluding Japan (APxJ) list, making it their most...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances