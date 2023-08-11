Go to Manipur, say 'I'm your PM, talk to me': Rahul





The Wayanad MP also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his two-hour-long speech in Parliament yesterday and accused him of "laughing, and cracking jokes."





"I heard PM Modi speaking in Parliament for about 2 hours and 13 minutes. He was cracking jokes, laughing with NDA MPs sloganeering. It does not behove a prime minister," Rahul Gandhi said.





Asserting that his statement on Manipur being divided on ethnic lines holds evidence, the Congress MP elaborated, "In 19 years of experience, I have never seen what I saw and heard in Manipur. In Parliament, I said 'PM aur Amit Shah Ji Ne Bharat Mata Ki Hatya Ki Hai, Manipur mein Bharat ko khatam kar diya'. I didn't say like this, These are not empty words. Let me explain to you, why is said this...In Manipur, when we visited the Meitei area, we were clearly told that if there is any Kuki in your security detail, they should not be brought here as they will kill the person. When we went to the Kuki area, we were told that they will shoot down any Meitei person we bring...So, it is not one state, there are two states. State ki hatya ki gayi hai aur usko cheer diya gaya hai...".





"When the PM becomes a PM, he ceases to be a politician. He becomes the representative of the voice of the country. Politics should be put aside and the PM should speak not as a petty politician but the PM should speak with the weight of the Indian people behind him. It is tragic to post Mr Narendra Modi, it is sad... The PM does not understand what he actually is..," he added.





Emphasising that the Indian Army is capable enough to resolve the situation and bring normalcy to the state, he said, "Indian Army can stop this nonsense, drama in two days, but the PM wants to burn Manipur and does not want to extinguish the fire."





Reiterating that PM Modi should visit strife-torn state of Manipur and set aside the talks of next general elections. "PM at least could go to Manipur, talk to communities and say I am your PM, let's start talking but I don't see any intention...The question is not whether PM Modi will become PM in 2024, the question is Manipur where children, people are being killed," he added.

