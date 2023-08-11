RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC publishes final report on Assam delimitation; names of 1 LS, 19 assembly seats revised
August 11, 2023  17:50
The Election Commission on Friday published its final report on the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam, keeping their total numbers unchanged at 126 and 14 respectively. 

In its final order, the poll panel has revised the nomenclature of one parliamentary and 19 assembly constituencies. 

According to an EC statement, 19 assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Tribes. 

One Lok Sabha and nine assembly constituencies have been reserved for Scheduled Castes. 

It said that more than 1,200 representations were considered before finalising the report. 

Forty-five per cent of the suggestions and objections received by the panel were addressed in the final order. 

All assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state were delimited (redrawn) based on the 2001 Census. 

"The Census figures of 2001, as published by the Census Commissioner, have thus alone been considered for this purpose," it noted. -- PTI
