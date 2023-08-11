RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Cong ran away when it saw PM's love for Manipur'
August 11, 2023  09:52
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on the Opposition staging a walkout in Parliament while the PM was speaking. "When Congress saw its black history in the northeast, it ran away. It ran away when it saw PM Modi's resolve and love for the northeast, for Manipur... This shows that the 'Ghamandia' alliance could not listen to the truth of their allegations and it ran away. Their arrogance is such that they did not Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speak. We allowed him to speak... Unhone gud ka gobar kiya."
