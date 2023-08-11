RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Cong MLA booked for forcing Dalit man to lick shoe
August 11, 2023  17:33
MLA Gopal Meena
MLA Gopal Meena
An FIR has been registered against Congress MLA Gopal Meena and five police officers after the politician allegedly forced a Dalit man to lick his shoe and an officer urinated on him, police said on Friday. 

 The FIR was lodged on a court's direction after the victim accused the police of ignoring his complaint, added. The Jamwa Ramgarh MLA, however, refuted the charges and said that fake allegations have been made against him due to a property-related dispute. 

"It is a tactic to mount pressure on me. Some people want me to help them in illegal land encroachment. I do not know the man who registered this case," Meena said. 

 The complainant has alleged that Circle Officer Shivkumar Bhardwaj urinated on him post the incident, which occurred on June 30 when the police picked him up while he was working in a farm and took him to a place where the MLA forced him to lick his shoe. 

 Jamwa Ramgarh SHO Sitaram Saini said the case was registered on July 27 and the matter was sent to CID (CB) for investigation. He said that apart from the Circle Officer, the SHOs of four police stations have been named in the FIR. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Broward Stadium: Where India, Windies Will Play US T20Is
Broward Stadium: Where India, Windies Will Play US T20Is

The cricket World Cup could be staged for the first time in the USA with some matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 likely to held at Central Broward Regional Park.

Playing in World Cup a 'tough goal' for Williamson
Playing in World Cup a 'tough goal' for Williamson

Kane Williamson admitted that chances of him playing in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India remain 'slim'.

Govt to release buffer onion stock in open market immediately
Govt to release buffer onion stock in open market immediately

The government on Friday announced it will release onion from its buffer stock in the targeted regions with immediate effect to ensure prices remain under check till the new crop arrives from October onward. The government is exploring...

No 'ethnic cleansing' in Nuh: Haryana govt tells HC
No 'ethnic cleansing' in Nuh: Haryana govt tells HC

The Haryana government on Friday rejected in the high court the suggestion that a demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh did not follow procedure and was an exercise in 'ethnic cleansing', as the bench hearing the case referred it to the...

Absconding terrorists like Dawood can now be tried: Amit Shah on new bills
Absconding terrorists like Dawood can now be tried: Amit Shah on new bills

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced three bills in Lok Sabha to replace the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act, asserting that the proposed laws will transform the country's criminal justice...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances