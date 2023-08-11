Body of missing minor girl found in well, teacher held





According to officials, a teacher at the school where the girl was studying has been arrested on suspicion following a complaint by the victim's family. Speaking to ANI, Harshvardhan Agarwala, Superintendent of Police, Sawai Madhopur, said that the matter came to light after a complaint was lodged by the victim's family at Bonli Police Station on Wednesday.





"The victim's family in their complainant claimed that she had been kidnapped and they suspected the involvement of a teacher from the school, where she was studying, in the same. Based on the complaint a case was registered and the accused teacher was arrested.





The girl's body was found in a well near her house on the same day when the complaint was lodged," SP Agarwala said. "Further investigation is underway," he said.

The body of a minor girl who was studying in Class12 and had gone missing earlier this week, was found inside a well near her home in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said on Friday.