RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Body of missing minor girl found in well, teacher held
August 11, 2023  16:49
Representational image
Representational image
The body of a minor girl who was studying in Class12 and had gone missing earlier this week, was found inside a well near her home in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said on Friday. 

 According to officials, a teacher at the school where the girl was studying has been arrested on suspicion following a complaint by the victim's family. Speaking to ANI, Harshvardhan Agarwala, Superintendent of Police, Sawai Madhopur, said that the matter came to light after a complaint was lodged by the victim's family at Bonli Police Station on Wednesday. 

 "The victim's family in their complainant claimed that she had been kidnapped and they suspected the involvement of a teacher from the school, where she was studying, in the same. Based on the complaint a case was registered and the accused teacher was arrested. 

The girl's body was found in a well near her house on the same day when the complaint was lodged," SP Agarwala said. "Further investigation is underway," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Oppn boycotts Lok Sabha proceedings against Adhir's suspension
Oppn boycotts Lok Sabha proceedings against Adhir's suspension

Opposition parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) boycotted Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday to protest the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the House.

Court seeks Newsclick stand on lifting protection from coercive action
Court seeks Newsclick stand on lifting protection from coercive action

The Delhi high court on Friday sought the stand of news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking vacation of an earlier order granting them protection from coercive action in a money...

Women's World Cup PIX: Spain edge past Dutch into semis
Women's World Cup PIX: Spain edge past Dutch into semis

Substitute Salma Paralluelo scored an extra-time winner to lift Spain to a nervy 2-1 victory over the Netherlands.

State must end sexual violence by mobs: SC on Manipur
State must end sexual violence by mobs: SC on Manipur

Expressing anguish over the manner in which women were subjected to grave atrocities in Manipur, the Supreme Court has said that mobs use sexual violence to send a message of subordination to the other community and the state is bound to...

Troubles aside, OCA optimistic about 'greatest ever Asian Games'
Troubles aside, OCA optimistic about 'greatest ever Asian Games'

The OCA has run into troubles after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) refused to recognise its elections last month, and asked India's Singh to carry on as its acting president.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances