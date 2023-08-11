RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP's Chadha suspended from RS over 'forgery'
August 11, 2023  14:26
AAP's Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha over forgery allegations.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha yesterday hit out at the BJP for accusing him of forging signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi services bill and said it was trying to "suppress" his voice.

In his first reaction after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred complaints of four MPs, who accused Chadha of proposing their name for constitution of a select committee without their consent in violation of rules, to the privileges committee to examine and investigate the matter, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said he will approach the panel and court on the matter.
